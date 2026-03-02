Oswego Hometown Expo spotlights community businesses, organizations

School of Rock owner/manager Becky Adamitis plays the keyboard at her booth at the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce Hometown Expo at Oswego High School on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

School of Rock continues to see more customers at its Oswego location since holding its grand opening in December 2024.

And the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce Hometown Expo at the Oswego High School on Feb. 28 provided another opportunity for people to learn more about School of Rock, which had a booth at the expo. School of Rock provides music lessons for students of all ages.

“We start (with students) between 3 and 4 years old and we go up to however old you want to be,” said franchise owner Becky Adamitis. “I have a lot of people come up to me and say, ‘I’m too hold for that.’ No you’re not. We have an amazing adult base, actually.”

Students at the school have the opportunity to perform in front of an audience. Her students recently played at Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora and will be opening for the band 7th Heaven at Vet Fest, which will take place Aug. 8 at Venue 1012 in Oswego.

Pumper, the Oswego Fire Protection District’s mascot dog, greeted people as they walked around the Oswego Hometown Expo at Oswego High School on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Oswego Hometown Expo is a way for people to learn about businesses they don’t know about.

“That’s my favorite part about the expo,” said Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty. “I like stopping in, talking to them and seeing what their experiences are. It’s a great way for them to get community oriented exposure and for people to be able to put a face to a business. The Chamber does a great job.”

The Oswego Hometown Expo also puts a spotlight on area organizations such as the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kendall County, which also had a booth at the expo. The mission of the veterans commission is to better the lives of veterans and their families.

“Community engagement is the foundation of what we do,” said Sara Gavin, outreach specialist for the veterans commission. “You might not be a veteran yourself, but maybe a family member, your spouse or your neighbor is. And having access to all the resources that are available is truly important in affecting the day-to-day lives of our veterans.”

This is the 15th year the Oswego-based Fox River Academy of Music & Art and the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce have put on an art show at the Oswego Hometown Expo. (Eric Schelkopf)

The expo also featured the artwork of area students and adults. This was the 15th year the Oswego-based Fox River Academy of Music & Art and the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce have put on an art show at the expo.