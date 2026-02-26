Yorkville OKs $5.67 million in water main replacements and road work

Eric Dhuse, Yorkville's public works director, said the city is "aggressively" replacing water mains again in 2026 to help meet loan requirements for the Lake Michigan water project. (Katie Finlon)

Yorkville is beginning its third straight year of “aggressively” replacing water mains throughout the city.

The 2026 Water Main Improvements project contains more work than typical years as the city gears up to reach requirements for the $224.4 million Lake Michigan water project.

Around $179.5 million of those costs are being covered through Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) loans.

The loans require the city to reduce water loss from things like water main breaks, pipe leaks and water inefficiencies.

Public Works director Eric Dhuse said the city is continuing to replace older, cast iron water mains that are prone to breaks and leaks.

The City Council approved a $5,258,408 contract for the work with Winninger Excavating, Inc, of Naperville. The council also approved $419,495 for engineering services with Engineering Enterprises, Inc, of Sugar Grove.

The city is applying to receive loan funding through the IEPA’s Public Water Supply Loan Program, according to city documents.

Locations for the work

The project is a combination of water infrastructure work and road work.

During the project, crews are replacing the water main that runs along Illinois Route 47 to the Penny Lane Apartments. The newly installed water main will be tied into Colonial Parkway.

Workers are also replacing water mains along Illini Drive, Walter Street, Olsen Street, East Ridge Street. A rear yard water main is being replaced near the Countryside subdivision.

Water main replacement along Adrian Street, Blaine Street, and State Street is being pushed back until the 2028 construction season, when other nearby streets in that area are slated to undergo water main construction.

In total, the 2026 project involves installing around 10,140 feet of ductile iron water main.

Road work included in the project involves curb and gutter removal and replacement, sidewalk removal and replacement, and roadway resurfacing.

Roadway improvements are being undertaken along Naden Court, Blackberry Lane, Dickson Court, Palmer Court, Countryside Parkway, East Ridge Street and Fox Road.

Crews will also be working along Washington Street, Olsen Street, Walter Street, Illinois Drive and Mill Street.