St. Charles community ‘paints the street’ for student’s visionary work

The fifth annual "Paint the Street" event in downtown St. Charles featured a high school student's design with an art deco flair. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles Arts Council)

Coming together to represent the vibrancy of the community, children, students and parents alike dabbled in street painting to help bring a local high school student’s vision to life.

The St. Charles Arts Council hosted its fifth annual Paint the Street event over Mother’s Day weekend, with community members each painting a portion of St. Charles East High School student Corinna Dietz’s design across Riverside Avenue in the downtown area.

The council said the event was a fun way to promote “art, community, and the beautification of the city.”

The fifth annual "Paint the Street" event in downtown St. Charles on Riverside Avenue gives a nod to the Arcada Theatre's 100-year anniversary. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles Arts Council)

Dietz’s red, yellow and teal starry art deco design incorporates this year’s sponsor, the Arcada Theatre, which is celebrating its 100-year anniversary.

The street mural is located at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Walnut Street.

The council charted out the design on the street, enabling community members to decorate by a “simple paint-by-numbers style to complete the design in just a few hours.”

Before designing this year’s street art, Dietz was an active volunteer in last year’s event and in the Banners in the Park event. For this year’s design, Dietz was paired with artist and mentor Howard Russo.

“Seeing a high school student’s design come to life through this city-wide project was nothing short of amazing,” the council said.

Earth Paint provided the vibrant colors that are expected to last on the street until it’s time for next year’s design.

The council hosts several events and programs throughout the year to help spark creativity across town.

Classes and workshops began earlier this month, including digital photography for adults, felting for adults and children, floral arrangement classes and more.

The council is also running the Banners in the Park program, where community members are invited to paint a banner that will hang in Mount Saint Mary’s Park. The last chance to pick up banners is during business hours on May 30-31. Banners are $30 and include paint.