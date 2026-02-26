Plainfield East, Oswego go to double OT again as Bengals survive, reach regional final

For the second time this season, Plainfield East and Oswego needed to extend their game to double-overtime to reach an outcome.

But this time the season was on the line.

Plainfield East kept its going, escaping the Class 4A Oswego Regional semifinals with a 68-65 victory. It had been a long time coming for the Bengals, who reached 20 wins for the first time in 15 years and won their first postseason game in 11 years.

The Bengals (20-12) advance to Friday’s regional championship against Bolingbrook, which beat Naperville Central in the first regional semifinal.

Plainfield East took the lead for good, 63-62, when junior Andrew Rudd (seven points) buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key after receiving a terrific pass from senior Alijah Little from the corner.

“I was ready. I was ready for it,” Rudd said. “I missed my first two, but I was always ready. I’m always ready for it. You just got to have energy and stay positive. That’s it.”

Rudd made an immediate impact when he entered the game for the first time in the third quarter.

“The thing about Andrew is he’s a microwave on defense and offense.” Bengals coach Kanwer Sakaria said. “He came in and changed the dynamic just with his energy and that’s awesome. The big thing for us, it’s guys like Pierre (Miller) and Alijah (Little), they share the ball and trust their teammates and create the gaps and space where good things can happen.

“Andrew is the kind of kid who is as gritty as they come for a junior,” Sakaria said. “He’s someone that has so much passion, you see it on the floor every time he’s out there. I’m very proud he had an opportunity to step up to his moment.”

Similarly, Oswego got a huge lift off the bench from MJ Johnson as the sophomore entered the game after senior Mariano Velasco picked up his second foul with 3:32 left in the first quarter.

Johnson was a weapon deep for the Panthers, knocking down a few 3s in the first half, finishing with 11 points after a traditional two.

He had a chance to tie it with 1:08 left in the second overtime, but missed.

Junior Niko Jurkovic scored three of his nine points with 10.8 seconds left, as his 3 pulled the Panthers to within 67-65.

Then their pressure narrowly forced a turnover on a long baseball pass, but junior Graham Schwab’s furious attempt to call timeout was moot since he had stepped out of bounds with 7.7 seconds left.

Miller split two free throws with 6.9 seconds remaining, which still left the Panthers with a final chance to tie the game, but Velasco’s 3 was off the mark.

Oswego had to play the final 48 seconds of regulation and the two overtimes without Ethan Vahl (20 points) after he fouled out. Vahl’s two three throws with 5:34 left in regulation had given the Panthers their biggest lead of the game at 48-40.

His fifth foul sent junior Ryland Anyimadu to the free-throw line where he was 0 for 4.

Anyimadu, who is playing with a heavy heart after his mother passed away last week, made both free throws to tie the game at 52-52.

“I felt I had to make them, and like this was just Plainfield East ball,” Anyimadu said. “I feel we’ve always had this in us, always had energy. We just had to close it out today. We had the mission and we closed it out.”

Anyimadu fought for 13 rebounds and scored 7 points.

“That win was for Ryland,” Sakaria said. “And he just came out with a workman-like effort, undersized going against a 6-9 kid. And I’m proud of (seniors) Chris Tchoffa and Camren Smith. I know statistically they might not show up on the sheet, but they made Ethan (Vahl’s) life very difficult and that was the goal to get him out of his rhythm. He’s still going to get his (points). He’s a great player in his own right, but I’m proud of Cam and I’m proud of Chris.”

Oswego defeated Plainfield East, 68-61 in double overtime, when they played on the same floor Jan. 13.