Oswego District 308 teacher a finalist for Golden Apple Award

Jennifer Van Dusen is a fifth grade teacher at Prairie Point Elementary School in Oswego School District 308. (Photo provided by Golden Apple)

Jennifer Van Dusen, a fifth grade teacher at Prairie Point Elementary School in Oswego, is one of 30 finalists for the 2026 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.

She was elected from nearly 600 nominations statewide, the organization said in a news release.

Van Dusen is a veteran fifth grade general educator at Prairie Point Elementary School with nearly 30 years of experience.

She is known for “creating a classroom where students feel safe, supported, and capable. Students describe her room as feeling ‘like home’ and that feeling of community allows them to take academic risks, think critically, and take ownership of their learning,” the release from Golden Apple stated. She places student well-being “at the center of her practice, establishing strong relationships that help students develop confidence alongside skills.”

Instructionally, Van Dusen is reflective and responsive rather than formulaic, according to the news release.

“She uses a continuous cycle of observing, planning, teaching, and reassessing to modify instruction to her students’ needs,” the release stated.

Van Dusen extends learning beyond the classroom by teaching students the value of service and community. She encourages students to participate in food drives, visit senior living communities, and volunteer with Feed My Starving Children, according to Golden Apple.

In one student-led effort, her class organized a penny drive that raised over $3,500 for tornado relief, connecting learning to real-world impact, the release said.

“Exceptional teachers remind us every day what is possible for students,” said Alan Mather, president of Golden Apple. “They create classrooms where curiosity and challenge are encouraged, confidence is built, and learning feels meaningful. These finalists exemplify the dedication, care, and skill that define teaching at its finest. We are proud to recognize the lasting impact they have on their students and school community.”

The selected 2026 Golden Apple Award recipients will be announced in the spring.

For more information, go to the Golden Apple website, https://www.goldenapple.org/.