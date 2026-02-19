Yorkville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for child sexual abuse

A 24-year-old Yorkville man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty in a jury trial in of sexually abusing a child.

Chaske Roskopf was found guilty in October of two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault. Aggravated criminal sexual assault is punishable by six to 30 years in prison for each count, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The sentence will require Roskopf to serve 85% of his 12-year sentence before being eligible for mandatory supervised release, the release said.

In addition, he will have to register as a child sex offender for the rest of his life.

Roskopf was charged in 2022 following an investigation by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office that revealed Roskopf had been sexually assaulting a child starting when the child was 9 years old by using force, the release said.

The sexual assaults continued until the child was approaching 13 years old, the release said.

Roskopf admitted to some of the sexual assaults but only to some acts and only when he himself was a minor, the state’s attorney’s office said.

During the sentencing hearing, Kendall County Judge Jody Gleason heard two victim impact statements, one from the victim and one from the victim’s mother.

Gleason also considered the evidence presented during the trial about Roskopf attempting to pay the victim for continued sexual activities, the release said.

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis praised the victim in this case for having the courage to come forward and testify.

He also thanked the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Kendall County Child Advocacy Center for their collaborative efforts in the case.