Plano Library hosts SciTech STEM workshop

Children enjoy the SciTech Wind Tunnel during STEAM Fair held at the Glen Ellyn library in this file photo. Plano Library is hosting a hands-on STEM workshop through SciTech. (Erica Benson)

Join the Plano Library for a hands-on STEM workshop offered through Aurora’s SciTech Museum.

The workshop will allow participants to explore the science of flight by designing and testing a simple paper helicopter in a hands-on wind tunnel, the library said.

Children can let their creativity soar as they use a variety of materials to engineer their own flying inventions and watch them lift, spin, or glide in real time, the library said.

“This exciting blend of experimentation and imagination helps kids explore how things fly while building STEM skills,” the library said in announcing the program.

The program is for independent children ages 6-12, without an adult, and will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24.