Oswego, Oswego East boys basketball get wins: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

By Joshua Welge

Boys Basketball

Oswego 55, Plainfield North 34

Ethan Vahl had 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Cole Jansons 12 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (22-9, 12-4 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Oswego East 63, Minooka 48

Dshaun Bolden scored 24 points, and Mason Lockett added 14 for the Wolves (19-10, 11-5 SPC).

Bolingbrook 84, Yorkville 44

Brady Pettigrew scored 23 points for Bolingbrook.

Girls Basketball

Lockport 60, Yorkville 51

Sydney McCabe scored 18 points, and Macie Jones had 14 for the Foxes (12-16) in the Class 4A Yorkville Regional semifinal. Hayden Hodges added four points and five rebounds while holding Lockport’s best scorer to eight points. Ashlyn Peterson scored seven.

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.