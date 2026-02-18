Oswego, Oswego East boys basketball get wins: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball
Oswego 55, Plainfield North 34
Ethan Vahl had 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Cole Jansons 12 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (22-9, 12-4 Southwest Prairie Conference).
Oswego East 63, Minooka 48
Dshaun Bolden scored 24 points, and Mason Lockett added 14 for the Wolves (19-10, 11-5 SPC).
Bolingbrook 84, Yorkville 44
Brady Pettigrew scored 23 points for Bolingbrook.
Girls Basketball
Lockport 60, Yorkville 51
Sydney McCabe scored 18 points, and Macie Jones had 14 for the Foxes (12-16) in the Class 4A Yorkville Regional semifinal. Hayden Hodges added four points and five rebounds while holding Lockport’s best scorer to eight points. Ashlyn Peterson scored seven.