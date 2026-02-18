Shaw Local

Cold Stone Creamery plans a comeback in Oswego

‘I’ll be the first one there,’ village president says

Cold Stone Creamery in Lockport as seen on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. The national franchise is looking to open a store in Oswego. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

By Eric Schelkopf

Known for its freshly made ice cream, hand-crafted sundaes, milkshakes and ice cream cakes, Cold Stone Creamery is headed back to Oswego.

Cold Stone Creamery is planning to open later this year at 2942 U.S. Route 34, next to Poke Bros. restaurant, which serves Hawaiian style fresh fish poke bowls.

The ice cream chain had previously been located at 2980 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego.

Cold Stone Creamery plans to open later this year at 2942 U.S. Route 34 in Oswego. It will open next to Poke Bros. restaurant, which serves Hawaiian style fresh fish poke bowls. (Eric Schelkopf)

“They were here many years ago and are going to be coming back,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said during a recent Oswego Economic Development Commission meeting. “They have applied for their buildout permit.”

He said Cold Stone Creamery will likely open before the start of summer. Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman couldn’t be happier.

“I love Cold Stone Creamery,” he said. “Their banana ice cream is one of my favorites. So I’ll be the first one there.”

Cold Stone Creamery also has locations in Shorewood, Romeoville and Lockport.

