University of Illinois Extension new program helps farmers feeling financial, mental health stress

Researchers in University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences and U of I Extension are working to ensure farmers and their families have access to resources and services they need to manage stress, anxiety and other mental health issues.

As farmers across the state face mounting economic pressures, University of Illinois Extension reminds agricultural producers, advisers, and families that free help is available wherever you are.

Assistance resources range from mental health vouchers and crisis support lines to comprehensive financial planning tools. Economic stress takes a personal toll.

Financial uncertainty and farm-related stress can increase the risk of mental health challenges among producers and their families, with farmers experiencing suicide at over three times the rate of the general population.

“The farming and ag sector is facing many challenges when planning farm operations for 2026,” assistant dean and program leader for agriculture and agribusiness at Illinois Extension, Travis Burke, said in a news release. “These resources are here to help and support the individuals feeding our world.”

Tight margins, unpredictable markets, and rising input costs can make it harder to carry on with day-to-day farming operations.

“We want farmers to know, you are not alone,” said Emily Hansen, commercial agriculture educator with Illinois Extension. “Help is always available.”

With 16 commercial agriculture educators and specialists working throughout the state, Illinois Extension is ready to help farmers, producers, landowners, researchers, advisers, and anyone who needs assistance navigating these challenging times. View the statewide Extension office map or visit go.illinois.edu/ExtensionOffice.

Farmers dedicate so much of their livelihood to providing for others. Especially in these difficult times, remember to check on the people in your life and share these resources with those who call agriculture home.

Farm stress and mental health website

The website provides resources and services to support farm stress and mental health in the agricultural community. Find helpful content and statistics, the mindfulness in agriculture video series, and the Mental Health Vouchers for Ag Producers program. Explore farm stress resources at go.illinois.edu/FarmStressHealth.

Mental health vouchers for ag producers

The Illinois Agricultural Mental Health Voucher Program connects agricultural producers and their families with local mental health professionals. This program allows producers to access mental health services at no cost to themselves or their families. For more information, visit the mental health voucher site at go.illinois.edu/MentalHealthVoucher.

North Central Assistance Center

The North Central Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center in Illinois provides resources, support, and helplines for producers. Experiencing a mental health crisis? Text HOME to 741741 or call 1-800-273-TALK.

Financial planning tools

The farmdoc website provides a suite of free resources designed to help producers make informed decisions and better manage their farm businesses.

From cash flow projections and loan analysis to crop insurance calculators and rent evaluation tools, these resources provide clarity in uncertain times. Visit farmdoc.illinois.edu to explore the tools available.

Illinois Extension farm coach blog

The Farm Coach blog features articles for both farmers and landowners, covering topics such as working with a farm lender, succession planning, how to use balance sheets, and cash rent lease tips. To view articles, visit go.illinois.edu/FarmCoachBlog.

Michigan State University Extension, University of Missouri Extension, and Farm Service Agency also provide accounting and financial resources for agricultural producers. If you are experiencing a major illness, injury, or natural disaster, Farm Rescue provides assistance with planting, harvesting, haying, hauling, and livestock feeding at no cost.

The following resources and informational websites are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you are in crisis, please visit your local emergency department or call 911 immediately.