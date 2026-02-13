Oswego East H. S. students walk out of school Friday to protest actions of ICE agents

Hundreds of Oswego East High School students participated in walkout on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 against the actions of Immigrant and Custom Enforcement agents across the country. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego East High School freshman Olivia Benitez believes that anybody should be able to live in America freely.

To fight for that right, she organized a student walkout on Friday against the actions of Immigrant and Custom Enforcement agents. Oswego High School students had staged a walkout on Feb. 6.

Although she isn’t old enough to vote yet, Benitez knows the importance of voting and is dismayed by the actions of the current administration.

“I think it is really important who you vote to be in office,” she said. “If you look at how our country has been affected in such a negative way by Trump being in office, I would say that yes, I would rather have other people in office, because of how negatively this is affecting the United States.”

The walkout ended in the parking lot of the Walmart Superstore on U.S. Route 34 in Oswego, which was about a 45-minute walk for students.

To ensure a safe environment for everyone, the Oswego Police Department temporarily closed Wolf Road from Fifth Street to Harvey Road.

In addition, the police department set up a separate area in the Walmart parking lot for the students to gather to avoid any conflicts with vehicles.

“Today’s demonstration concluded at approximately 2 p.m.,” the department said in a Facebook post. “We appreciate those who exercised their rights peacefully and safely. No incidents were reported, and we thank the community for its patience during temporary traffic impacts.”

Ahead of last week’s Oswego High School walkout, Oswego School District 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati said in a message on the district’s website that the district respects and acknowledges the First Amendment rights of students to express their views and is committed to fostering student voice and advocacy.

“However, it is important for students and families to understand that any time a student is absent from class, standard school attendance policies apply,” he said. “Students who leave school for a walkout will be considered unexcused and appropriate consequences may follow in accordance with student rights and responsibilities.”

If students leave campus and later return, they must re-enter through the main entrance and complete check-in procedures before accessing the building, Khelghati said.

“We encourage families to speak with their students about exercising their voice and advocating for what they believe in, while doing so safely and making responsible choices,” he said in the post.

Benitez said she knew the consequences of her actions.

“I’m willing to do anything to fight for the rights of people that deserve to be free,” she said. “The Constitution says that we’re supposed to be free. I’m willing to skip class or do whatever I need to fight for the rights of people that deserve to be here.”