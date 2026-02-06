Yorkville library book sale will feature a raffle, too

The used book sale at the Yorkville Public Library will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. (Eric Miller)

The Friends of the Yorkville Public Library invite book lovers of every age—and every reading preference—to its used book sale.

‘This year’s sale is bigger, better, and more inclusive than ever—and we’re especially excited to spotlight our expanded large print collection," the group said in a news release.

The sale will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road.

The sale, which the Friends said attracts book lovers not only from Yorkville but from across the Chicago area, will feature bestselling fiction, nonfiction, mysteries, biographies and more.

In addition to books, there will be gently used DVDs, Blu-rays, audiobooks, and puzzles.

Raffle baskets

A variety of themed raffle baskets will be on display in the library lobby beginning Feb. 10, giving visitors time to browse and pick their favorites. Raffle tickets will go on sale at the circulation desk starting that same day.

Tickets will be available throughout February and all day during the sale on March 7. The drawing will be at 4.p.m. on the day of the sale.

Every purchase—and every raffle ticket—directly supports the Yorkville Public Library, helping fund programs, services, and resources that enrich lives throughout our community.