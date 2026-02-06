Yorkville fire causes $40,000 in damage to car and garage

(file photo) The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded to a vehicle fire that spread to a garage in Yorkville on Feb. 5, 2026. (Joey Weslo)

A Yorkville car fire caused $40,000 in damage on Thursday.

There are no reports of injuries to any residents or firefighters.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded around 6:58 am on Feb. 5 to the 2100 block of Whitekirk Lane.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a vehicle fully engulfed in flames that had also spread to the nearby garage, according to a release by the fire district.

Firefighters conducted a search of the residence, while dousing the car and garage, but the fire did not extend to the main house, the fire district said.

Crews were on scene for around an hour.

The fire remains under investigation, according to the fire district.

The fire crew was assisted at the scene by the Oswego Fire Protection District, the Little Rock Fox Fire Protection District and the Yorkville Police Department.