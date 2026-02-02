Shaw Local

State Rep. Davis holding blood drive at Yorkville office

75th District IL State Rep. Jed Davis speaks at the 'Guns Save Life' event on Thursday, Aug 21, 2025 at Jamie's Outpost in Utica.

State Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

By Shaw Local News Network

State Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, invites constituents to participate in a blood drive in February.

The event will be from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12 at his district office, 1925 S. Bridge St. in Yorkville.

“I encourage all local residents who are able to join us for a blood drive,” Davis said in a news release from his office. “Donating blood saves lives, and it’s a quick and easy way to support our community!”

This event is hosted in partnership with the Versiti Blood Center of Illinois.

Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be booked by visiting RepJedDavis.com or clicking here.

