Plano boys basketball romps past Woodstock North: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Plano's Jayden Zepeda dribbles the ball in front of a Woodstock North defender during Friday's game in Plano.

Plano's Jayden Zepeda dribbles the ball in front of a Woodstock North defender during Friday's game in Plano. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris)

By Joshua Welge

Boys Basketball

Plano 75, Woodstock North 47

Jayden Zepeda scored 16 points, Eric Nunez 15 with five 3-pointers, Kevin Martinez 12 and Braylon Schmidt 11 for Plano (14-10, 7-2 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Johnsburg 59, Sandwich 31

Brady Behringer had 15 points and eight rebounds and Griffin Somlock seven points, five rebounds and four assists for Sandwich (7-17, 3-6 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Newark 71, DePue 36

Cody Kulbartz had 19 points and 17 rebounds, Reggie Chapman 16 points, six rebounds and four assists and Dylan Kulbartz 10 points, five rebounds and three assists for Newark.

Girls Basketball

Parkview Christian 44, Aurora Christian 22

Tessa New had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals and Rhen Staudacher 14 points and 15 rebounds for Parkview (22-2).

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.