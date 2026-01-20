Payton Wallin’s 25 points, Yorkville Christian’s 21-0 run lead to rout of Parkview Christian

Most comedies are about 90 minutes long.

Payton Wallin’s pre-game ritual on Monday was no laughing matter as the Yorkville Christian senior arrived at The Canyon well before the tip against Parkview Christian.

Wallin led four players in double figures with 25 points and the Mustangs rolled past the Falcons, 67-38.

“I came here an hour and half before the game to shoot and get some different shots up, and get my touch and wrist ready so I had the right flicks and could make sure I was feeling good,” Wallin said. “Outside of practice and during practice, I’m always working on different skills so I can have that full bag, so if 3s aren’t hitting - like tonight I only had one - so I can take them on the drive and Avery (Herron) had cuts and I’m able to pass it to her. We have good team chemistry and a lot of hard work in the off-season and during the season.”

Herron scored 12 points and Mayah Candaleria and Kiana Ogulei each scored 11 to pace the Mustangs.

“We had a good game like this over the weekend where we all stepped up and played well like today,” Herron said. “We knew with the crosstown rivalry we really wanted to prove ourselves in a way and to show that we’re working hard and can play hard and run on some teams.”

Early on, it appeared the teams were destined for a back-and-forth battle.

Freshman Rhen Staudacher’s basket with 7:21 remaining in the second quarter pulled Parkview Christian to within 19-16, but the Mustangs scored the next 21 points, taking a 40-16 lead with 1:47 left before the half.

Yorkville Christian's Avery Herron (Chris Walker )

Finally, Faith Weihler got the Falcons back on the scoreboard as the freshman knocked down her second three-pointer of the half with 1:27 remaining.

“I didn’t even realize it was a 21-0 run, that’s insane, that’s crazy,” Wallin said. “It says a lot about defense and about our effort and our energy.

“We can always fall back on our offense because we have a great team off offensive players, but defense all comes down to energy and it’s something we’ve been working on, so to come out with a 21-0 run is insane. We run the floor very well and are always looking for each other.”

The Mustangs fed off the energy of playing at The Canyon and having the support of their classmates in the stands.

“It was nice having a lot more people than usual,” Wallin said. “We got our boys varsity team to come out and watch us tonight which was exciting. We’re all pretty happy.”

Parkview Christian (19-2) was able to cut a 24-point deficit down to 16, but Wallin’s jumper in the opening minute of the fourth quarter made it 62-32 and ignited the running clock.

“They just had more hustle and more heart,” Falcons coach Kayla Linden said. “I don’t know what we were expecting, not that. We were expecting a game, a back and forth game for sure, and they just got out hot and then we dug ourselves a hole.”

Tessa New had 10 points and Staduacher led the Falcons with 14 points.

“Their guards are so dynamic,” Mustangs coach John McAdams said. “And they’re so well coached.”

Losing isn’t something the Falcons are accustomed to doing this winter.

“We got to get back in the gym and work on what we need to work on,” Lindner said. “My girls don’t quit. They give 100% and this will build more character in us at the end of the day and that’s the most important thing.”