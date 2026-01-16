Oswego District 308 hires firm to install security window film on all schools, district office

In an effort to improve security and safety, Oswego School District 308 will have security window film installed at each school buildings and the district office. (Eric Schelkopf)

In an effort to improve security and safety, Oswego School District 308 will have security window film installed at each school building and the district office.

Security window film strengthens glass to delay forced entry, protect against shattering and prevent flying glass shards. At the Jan. 12 Oswego School Board meeting, board members unanimously approved a $31,727 contract with Tint Nerds LLC to do the installation.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to safety and security, we allocated funding for security window film to be installed in each of our current school buildings and the district office,” Jeremy Bell, the district’s assistant superintendent of student services, said in a memo to school board members and Superintendent Andalib Khelghati.

Bell also noted that the district’s long-range facility plan and its recent safety and security survey audit both recommend the installation of security window film.

“Tint Nerds LLC provided competitive pricing that aligns with our budget requirements, offering strong value without compromising quality,” he said. “Their extensive experience was evident through the references submitted, and their qualifications clearly demonstrate their ability to meet all project specifications.”

Tint Nerds LLC has collaborated and worked with school districts throughout the United States, according to its proposal to the district.

“We understand that each campus may require different security needs based on location and architecture design,” it says in its proposal. “Our job is to provide the best solution possible to keep both students and faculty safe.”