Montgomery welcomes newest police officer

Kendall Wilson, chair of the Montgomery Fire and Police Commissioners, presents Officer Isaiah Rodriguez with his certificate at the Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, Montgomery Village Board meeting. (Photo provided by village of Montgomery)

The Village of Montgomery recently welcomed its newest police officer.

Officer Isaiah Rodriguez was sworn in as a member of the Montgomery Police Department at the Village Board meeting on Jan. 12.

Rodriguez graduated from the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy (SLEA) on Dec. 19, “completing extensive academic and practical training required for service in law enforcement,” the village said in a news release.

He was officially sworn in by Village Trustee Theresea Sperling. His parents, siblings, and his girlfriend were present. His mother, Monica, pinned his official Montgomery Police Department badge.

Rodriguez began his career with the Montgomery Police Department two years ago as a community service officer, the village said.

He discovered the opportunity through the Indian Valley Vocational Center, which helped him connect with a career pathway in public service, the release said.

“Isaiah’s story is a great example of why community policing matters,” Police Chief Phil Smith said in the release.

“There are people in our community who truly want to make a difference. When they are connected to the right opportunities and the right mentors, it can open doors and create meaningful careers in public service,” Smith said.

Rodriguez has called Aurora, Montgomery, and now Yorkville home. He is a graduate of Yorkville High School.

“We are especially proud to see someone who started with us in a support role grow into a sworn officer,” Smith added. “Officer Rodriguez understands our community, our values, and the importance of building trust through service.”

Rodriguez is now in the police department’s field training program, where he will work alongside experienced officers as he transitions into his new role, the village said.