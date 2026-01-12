Over $3 million in scholarship funds available for Fox Valley students through Community Foundation

If you’re a Fox Valley resident in search of support to attend college, graduate school, or trade school, the apply to the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley’s Scholarship Program.

The deadline to apply for the 2026-27 school year is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Apply online today at cffrv.org. Students only need to complete one application to be considered for one of the hundreds of available awards.

The Community Foundation’s Scholarship Program consists of more than 500 community-sourced scholarship funds created by Fox Valley-area donors, including individuals, families, local businesses, clubs, and associations.

These awards are available to high school seniors, college undergrads, and graduate students, as well as trade school students who live in Kendall County, southern Kane County, and the city of Aurora.

“Last spring, a record $3.4 million was awarded to 569 students, ranging in age from 16 to 47 years old, for use over the next four years, all thanks to the generosity of Fox Valley residents,” Scholarship Program Manager Beth Christoffel said in a news release.

﻿Since its founding in 1948, the Community Foundation has awarded over $30.7 million in scholarships to area residents.

The inspiration for each fund varies as much as the donors who establish them, the foudation said. Many honor a family member or co-worker’s memory. Some are unrestricted by field of study, while others support specific occupations like education, nursing, construction, or roofing, according to the foundation.

Most funds are based on financial need, while others reward merit and academic achievement. Many are renewable for up to four years, the foundation said.

All applicants must plan to attend an accredited U.S. post-secondary institution full time.

The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley manages these scholarships to enhance the quality of life across Aurora, Kane County, and Kendall County.