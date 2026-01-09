Yorkville man taken into custody after failing to register as violent offender against youth

(file photo) A fugitive in Yorkville was taken into custody on Jan. 8 by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office and members of the U.S. Marshals Great lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

A fugitive in Yorkville was taken into custody by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office for failing to register with the state of Illinois as a violent offender against youth/murderer.

Quintin Mullen, 35, of Yorkville, was taken into custody without incident on Jan. 8 by members of the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest came after an investigation led by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release by the agency.

A warrant had been previously issued for Mullen failing to register. After being taken into custody, Mullen was transported to the Kendall County Jail for processing, according to the release.

As reported by The Daily Herald, Mullen was convicted of several felonies following a home invasion incident in 2013 in North Aurora.

He was arrested by the Aurora police.

Mullen was convicted of home invasion, armed violence and armed robbery felonies. He was also convicted on two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two felony counts of aggravated unlawful restraint and a felony for aggravated animal cruelty.

Charges against Mullen for the 2013 incident were authorized by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.