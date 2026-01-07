Opening of Oswego senior living facility delayed as contractors fight over payments

Plans were for The Brant at Oswego Senior Living facility, at 101 Chapman Drive, to open its doors by the spring of 2025. But legal issues have prevented the project – which is about 90% complete – from moving forward. (Eric Schelkopf)

But legal issues have prevented the project – which is about 90% complete – from moving forward. The complex, located at 101 Chapman Drive next to Oswego Village Hall, features 142 independent, assisted living and memory care residential units.

“The village has kind of taken on the role as a intermediary to bring the feuding parties together,” Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said.

Several lawsuits have been filed amongst the parties who are involved, he said.

“Nothing to do with the village, all to do with contractors fighting over payments and delays in construction,” Di Santo said. “So now, unfortunately, the project is embroiled in litigation. We’re trying to play the role of bringing the parties together for a quick resolution rather than it going through the courts.”

The village organized a meeting at the end of 2025 with a number of the parties that are involved, he said.

“There’s some hope,” Di Santo said. “And our goal is to get it open as soon as possible, because they’re about 90% complete with the development. It’s a shame that it’s being left the way it is right now.”

Frontier Senior Living, which manages The Brant at Oswego, could not be reached for comment. It also manages The Reserve at Oswego on Douglas Road.

At the Jan. 6 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously voted to take away the liquor license that had been previously approved for the facility.

The Village Board had approved The Brant’s liquor license application in March 2024 and the village does not typically hold a liquor license open for more than one year.