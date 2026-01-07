Aurora man charged for cocaine possession following months-long drug investigation

An Aurora man is facing felony drug charges after being arrested as part of a narcotics investigation involving state and local police.

The Illinois State Police and the Kendall County Police Assistance Team (KCPAT) arrested 25-year-old Xavier Galvan of Aurora for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, the Illinois State Police said in a news release.

KCPAT agents began in November investigating an allegation of illegal narcotics sales in Aurora and agents identified Galvan as a suspect, the release said.

On Monday, KCPAT agents, with assistance from the DuPage County Metropolitan Enforcement Group, executed a search warrant at Galvan’s residence in the 1100 block of Brockton Court, the release said.

Officers recovered over 60 grams of cocaine, and multiple firearms, including two of which were previously reported stolen, the release said.

Galvan was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the DuPage County Jail on the cocaine charge, and potential weapons charges are pending, the release said.