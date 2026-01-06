American Legion hosts breakfast fundraiser in Yorkville

The buffet options for the Yorkville Sons of the American Legion breakfast include biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, tomato juice, orange juice, milk, coffee, and an omelet station.

The Yorkville Sons of the American Legion are holding their monthly breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 11.

The breakfast will be from from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville.

The buffet options are biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, tomato juice, orange juice, milk, coffee, and an omelet station.

Admission costs $12 for adults 18-54, $10 for ages 55 and older, and $8 for ages 6-17. Children 5 and under eat free.

The event is open to the public.

Call 630-553-7117 with any questions.