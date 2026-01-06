Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Kendall County Now

American Legion hosts breakfast fundraiser in Yorkville

The buffet options for the Yorkville Sons of the American Legion breakfast include biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, tomato juice, orange juice, milk, coffee, and an omelet station.

By Marcus Jackson

The Yorkville Sons of the American Legion are holding their monthly breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 11.

The breakfast will be from from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville.

The buffet options are biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, tomato juice, orange juice, milk, coffee, and an omelet station.

Admission costs $12 for adults 18-54, $10 for ages 55 and older, and $8 for ages 6-17. Children 5 and under eat free.

The event is open to the public.

Call 630-553-7117 with any questions.

YorkvilleFundraiserBreakfastKendall County Front HeadlinesKendall County

Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network