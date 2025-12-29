Oswego police urge businesses with video gaming machines to add security measures

Oswego police urge businesses to ensure security cameras are operational, well-lit and positioned to capture entrances, gaming areas and ATMs. (Nicholas Holstein)

The Oswego Police Department is reminding businesses with video gaming terminals or ATMS to make sure their businesses are secure in the face of break-ins in surrounding communities.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul in September charged three Chicago-area men for their alleged participation in a burglary ring that spanned several Chicago area counties.

From August 2024 to May 2025, the men worked together to steal more than $500,000 from video gaming machines at multiple locations through DuPage, Cook, Lake and Will counties, according to the attorney general’s office

This past June, four men were charged in connection with a series of Oswego burglaries that occurred in 2024.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in June, July and December 2024, when the suspects allegedly entered two businesses, Pizza Cucina (on two occasions) and Lacey’s (once), without authority and with the intent to commit a theft.

In each case, the suspects are accused of breaking glass doors to gain entry and stealing cash from a gaming ATM inside the establishment.

“While no current incidents have been reported locally, we have received notice that similar activity is again being reported in other communities,” Oswego Police said in a recent Facebook post

Oswego police urge businesses to follow these practices:

• Ensure security cameras are operational, well-lit and positioned to capture entrances, gaming areas and ATMs.

• Use reinforced locks, doors, and frames, especially rear or side entrances.

• Consider alarm systems with glass-break and motion sensors

• Limit cash kept on-site, especially overnight.

• Secure gaming machines and ATMs with anchoring or protective enclosures where possible.

• Conduct regular checks and vary closing routines

• Report suspicious activity immediately to police, even if no crime has occurred.