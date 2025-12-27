How long do holiday leftovers really last?

“How long has this turkey been in the fridge?” “Are these mashed potatoes still good?” “Will this stuffing last until Christmas?”

These are common questions you might hear echoing from the kitchen after the holidays. Sharing food with family and friends makes great memories, but no one wants to remember getting sick from old leftovers.

So, how long will holiday foods stay safe to eat in the refrigerator? Let’s talk about it.

First, remember that foods like turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and green beans shouldn’t sit out at room temperature for more than two hours. Try to keep hot foods hot by using pre-heated slow cookers, and keep cold foods cold by placing them on ice. Not sure if the food is staying at a safe temperature? Use a food thermometer.

Hot foods should stay at 140°F or higher, and cold foods should stay below 40°F. If food is sitting out without temperature control, set a timer to remind yourself to put it in the fridge after two hours.

How you store food also affects its safety and quality. Freezing is an effective way to keep food safe for long-term storage. When freezing leftovers, make sure the bags or containers you use are freezer-safe.

Freezer burn can happen when food is stored in regular storage bags rather than freezer bags. Freezer burn, although unappetizing, is a quality issue, not a safety issue.

Another important tip is to use containers that are no more than 4 inches deep when storing hot food, especially liquids. If the hot food is too deep, the middle won’t cool fast enough, and harmful bacteria can grow. Either use shallow containers or cool food quickly before storing.

Now, back to the big question: how long will leftovers last?

It depends on the food. Here’s a helpful chart you can find at go.illinois.edu/turkey.

Shelf Life of Holiday Leftovers Stored in the Refrigerator

• Roast turkey, up to 4 days

• Stuffing, up to 2 days

• Giblet Gravy, up to 2 days

• Canned Cranberry Sauce, up to two weeks

• Homemade Cranberry Relish, up to 7 days

• Roast Pork, up to 4 days

• Roast Beef/Veal/lamb, up to 4 days

• Baked ham, up to 5 days

• Meat w/ sauce or gravy, up to 2 days

• Cooked vegetables, up to 5 days

• Pumpkin pie, up to 4 days

• Fruit desserts/pie, up to 5 days

• *Seafood, up to 2 days

• Gumbo, up to 2 days

• Soups, up to 3 days

• Restaurant Carry-out Entrees, 1 day

*including fish, seafood-rich soups, and entrees

Remember when in doubt, throw it out. The stuff that’s going to hurt you, you can’t see, smell, or taste. Those are called pathogens.

Have questions about how long to store food or other food safety questions? Contact a local Extension office, and they’ll be happy to provide research-based answers you can trust.