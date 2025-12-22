Oswego Citizens Police Academy alumni mark year of community service, volunteerism

The Oswego Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association wrapped up 2025 with its annual recognition party at Riverside Pizza in Oswego, celebrating a year of community service and volunteerism. (Photo provided by the Oswego Police Department)

The Oswego Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association wrapped up the year with its annual recognition party at Riverside Pizza in Oswego, celebrating a year of community service and volunteerism.

During the year, these dedicated volunteers contributed more than 500 hours supporting the Oswego Police Department in a variety of roles, including patrol assistance, traffic control, community events and pedestrian safety.

To strengthen their skills and enhance their service to the community, OCPAAA members participate in monthly training provided by the Oswego Police Department and other local agencies, including the Oswego Fire Protection District, Kendall County Emergency Management Agency and Kendall County Search and Rescue.

Many members also pursue additional training on their own to continually expand their ability to serve.

“We’re extremely grateful for the commitment and hard work of our OCPAAA members,” Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said in a news release. “They truly embody the spirit of community partnership and make a real difference every day.”

The next Citizens Police Academy kicks off on Feb. 18. For more information, contact Officer Spears at 630-551-7359 or go to oswegoil.org/CPA.