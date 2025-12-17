Shaw Local

Investigation continuing into alleged threat against Kendall County judicial official

By Eric Schelkopf

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged threat against a judicial official.

The threat allegedly happened at the Kendall County Courthouse Monday morning.

“The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a threat made toward a member of the judiciary,” Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputy and public information officer Dan Briars said in an email.

He said the investigation is ongoing. At 11:40 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the Kendall County Courthouse for a report of threatening a public official.

