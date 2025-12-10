Norwegian-Americans in Fox River region celebrate Christmas Nordic style

Barb Johnson of Yorkville, right, presents Kelly Welin of Wheaton with a "best cookie baker" certificate and spatula Sunday. Welin's Norwegian spice cookies won a contest sponsored by Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-472 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Montgomery on Dec. 7, 2025. (Photo Provided By Al Benson)

The Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-472 held its annual Juletrefest, a Norwegian Christmas party, on Dec. 7, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery.

The celebration featured traditional Norwegian yuletide dishes, including torsk (poached codfish with boiled potatoes), ham with surkål (sweet-sour cabbage), and risgrøt, a rice porridge with a hidden almond inside. Whoever finds the almond wins a marzipan pig and homemade Norwegian-style goodies.

Group carol singing around a holiday tree was featured Sunday at Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-472's annual Nordic-style yuletide party at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Montgomery. (Photo Provided By Al Benson)

Activities included trimming a yule tree, group singing of Christmas carols, and a visit from Norwegian Santa Julenisse. Kelly Welin of Wheaton won the annual cookie-baking contest with her Norwegian spice cookies.

Lodge culture director Barb Johnson awarded Welin a contest spatula and “best cookie baker” certificate, and her cookies were auctioned with proceeds benefiting the Sons of Norway Foundation.

The lodge also announced publication of “Fox River Settlement Heritage Recipes,” a 120-page cookbook celebrating 200 years of Norwegian immigration to the Fox River Valley. About 20 of the 100 cookbooks remain available for $20 each.

Norwegian Santa Julenisse, Ken Johnson of Yorkville, left, presents gifts to Archer Ruhl of North Aurora Sunday. Background are Archer's dad and sister Lucy. Julenisse's visit highlighted Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-472's annual Nordic-style yuletide party at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Montgomery. (Photo Provided By Al Benson)

Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge meets monthly at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. For information, call (630) 553-7389 or visit polarstarlodge.com/5.html