Plano police: Here’s how to avoid parking fines after snow

(file photo) The city of Plano prohibits parking on city streets after two or more inches of snowfall to allow plows to safely clear the area. (Eric Schelkopf)

Winter is coming. The Plano Police Department issued some guidance on how to avoid parking fines following snowfall.

All parking fines are dictated by city of Plano ordinance.

“Over the last two years we have seen a significant improvement on city streets when the plows are out trying to clear the roads,” the police said in a post. “We want to give plenty of notice for this winter because citations will be issued when the ordinance is violated. Compliance allows plows to safely clear the streets for you to travel to and from your destinations.”

The city ordinance regarding parking during and after snowfall prohibits parking in any public street or alley in the city during or after snowfall in which there is an accumulation of 2 inches or more of snow.

The prohibition on parking remains in effect for a 24-period after the end of the snowfall or until the public street or alley has been plowed.

Fines start at $55 for a first offense. If another offense is incurred over a 12-month period the fine increases to $150. For third offense and beyond the fines increase to $250.

The city has the right to tow any illegally parked vehicle and to bill the owner or driver of the vehicle the towing charges.

City ordinance also a bans shoveling, dumping, piling, or pushing snow onto city streets when removing snow from driveways and sidewalks. A violation can result in a fine.