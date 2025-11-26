Oswego’s Dustin King (9) plays the ball against Oswego East's Vakaris Majus (11) during a Southwest Prairie Conference game at Oswego East High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area boys soccer team.

Oswego senior Vilius Adulcikas (Oswego Athletics )

Vilius Adulcikas, Oswego, senior, midfielder: As the anchor of Oswego’s formation, his technical ability, tactical awareness and soccer IQ made him one of the most complete central defensive midfielders in the Southwest Prairie Conference. All-sectional honorable mention.

Oswego junior Enrique "Kiki": Castaneda (Oswego Athletics )

Enrique “Kiki” Castaneda, Oswego, junior, striker: Panthers coach Gaspar Arias called him “one of the most dynamic and dangerous strikers I’ve coached.” The all-conference selection also received Offensive MVP honors from his team with 8 goals and 12 assists.

Oswego junior Dustin King (Oswego Athletics )

Dustin King, Oswego, junior, defender: When the Panthers needed to stop the top strikers, he got the call. When they needed someone to get a goal in the clutch, he was there, too, with 14 goals and 11 assists. Was named Team MVP for 15-win squad while receiving all-sectional, all-conference and Kendall Record Boys Soccer Player of the Year honors.

Oswego sophomore Cristian Lopez (Oswego Athletics )

Cristian Lopez, Oswego, junior, goalkeeper: The Panthers’ “Most Improved Player,” Lopez transformed from a player who was unsure at times to an all-conference steady presence the defense relied on as his footwork improved, reactions sharpened and he developed the confidence to organize the back line.

Oswego East senior Vakaris Majus (Oswego East Athletics)

Vakaris Majus, Oswego East, senior, midfielder: Established a school record with 18 assists this fall. Also scored 9 goals while earning all-sectional and all-conference honors for the Wolves.

Oswego East sophomore Jake McPhee (Oswego East)

Jake McPhee, Oswego East, sophomore, midfielder: The lone Wolves player to start every game this fall. Scored 5 goals and added 3 assists.

Plano sophomore Adrian Moreno (Plano High School )

Adrian Moreno, Plano, sophomore, forward: Made quite the impact in his first season with the Reapers, appearing in all 23 games, scoring 15 goals and adding 5 assists.

Oswego East senior Julian Nino (Oswego East )

Julian Nino, Oswego East, senior, forward: At 5-foot-4, this senior shouldn’t stand out on the pitch, but he does. Scored 9 goals and added 3 assists while being recognizing with all-sectional honorable mention honors.

Yorkville senior Wyatt Panczuk (Yorkville High School)

Wyatt Panczuk, Yorkville, senior, midfielder: Scored 5 goals and delivered 3 assists for the Foxes in a defensive midfielder role. Was selected to the all-conference team.

Yorkville senior Caleb Reveter (Yorkville High School )

Caleb Reveter, Yorkville, senior, goalkeeper: Started in all 19 games and blanked 5 opponents while earning all-conference honors.

Oswego senior Nathan Wentzell (Oswego Athletics)

Nathan Wentzell, Oswego, senior, defender: Behind his calm confidence on the back line, the Panthers yielded only 25 goals in 23 games. Stellar on 1v1 defending and confident and strong in the air, Wentzell received all-sectional and all-conference honors.

Honorable Mention: Alex Arriaga, Yorkville, junior, midfielder: Jackson Brockway, Somonauk-Leland-Newark co-op, senior, defender; Cade Cummings, Oswego East, junior, defender; Aaron Godinez, Oswego East, senior, defender; Victor Rios, Oswego, senior, midfielder; Cristian Sanchez, Plano, senior, midfielder/forward: Austin Vugtuveen, Yorkville Christian, senior, forward/midfielder.