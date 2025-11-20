Sandwich man arrested in Yorkville, charged with 4 felonies related to solicitation of a child

A Sandwich man was charged in Yorkille with four felonies related to indecent solicitation of a child.

Donald Baker, 66, is charged with a felony for traveling to meet a minor, two felony counts for indecent solicitation of a child, and a felony for grooming.

His arrest was part of an investigation by the Yorkville Police Department Investigations Division conducting proactive enforcement operations targeting the potential solicitation of minors, according to a release by the Yorkville Police Department.

It is alleged that Baker on Nov. 19 arranged to meet with an individual he believed to be a 16-year-old juvenile.

“Baker traveled to Yorkville, where he was confronted by investigators at the predetermined meeting location,” the police said in the release. “He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Kendall County Jail.”

Baker remains in custody at the Kendall County Jail pending the results of a pretrial detention hearing scheduled for Nov. 20.

“The Yorkville Police Department continues to be committed to protecting the community and pursuing individuals who engage in crimes against children,” the police said in the release.