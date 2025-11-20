Oswego hires new events manager

Santa Claus greeted those attending the Oswego Christmas Walk on Dec. 6, 2024. (Eric Schelkopf)

Just in time for Oswego’s annual Christmas Walk, the village has hired a new events manager.

Kelly Bertog will start on Nov. 24. His annual salary will be $100,000.

Bertog replaces former events manager Julie Hoffman, who had resigned from the position. She had been the village’s events manager since February 2018.

The village organizes several events a year, including the Christmas Walk, which kicks off the holiday season in downtown Oswego. Christmas Walk will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

Oswego also operates the outdoor amphitheater Venue 1012.

Bertog, who is an Oswego resident, was among more than 100 applicants for the position. He currently is director of marketing at Concept Schools, a nonprofit charter school management company.

He also founded the company YOURS Non-Alcoholic Wine.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kelly to the team,” Oswego Assistant Village Administrator Jean Bueche said. “His creativity, energy and expertise in event planning will be a tremendous asset to the Village.”

Bueche was pleased with the number of applicants for the job.

“There were a ton of qualified individuals that applied,” she said. “Bertog’s marketing background is really great. As an Oswego resident, he knows our events and is familiar with them. And he’s already pitched some great ideas. So we’re really excited.”