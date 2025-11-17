High school students participate in Fox Valley area youth philanthropy program

Members of the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley’s 2025-26 Youth Engagement in Philanthropy program. (Photo provided by Community Foundation of Fox River Valley)

The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley has launched its 2025-26 Youth Engagement in Philanthropy (YEP) program, welcoming 37 volunteer high school students from 12 area schools.

Now in its seventh year, YEP empowers Fox Valley youth to explore local needs, develop leadership skills, and raise $25,000 in grants supporting nonprofits that serve young people.

Founded in 2019, the program gives students hands-on experience in fundraising, grantmaking, and community impact, according to a news release from the foundation.

“The YEP program empowers high school students to learn and grow and become our future leaders,” Jen Borgognoni, director of grantmaking for the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, said in the release.

“YEP students make a meaningful difference in the community through grant-making and service projects. Our goal is to help them understand that even at a young age, they can still create positive change,” she said.

The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley is Illinois’ third-largest community foundation, serving Aurora, Kane County, and Kendall County.

As a nonprofit public charity, it enables individuals, businesses, and other nonprofits to create permanent endowment and temporary funds—all under one umbrella foundation.

Application opens on Dec 1

The Youth Engagement in Philanthropy grant application opens on Dec. 1 and will be accepted through Feb, 1, 2026. By the summer, YEP, along with the Community Foundation board and staff, will announce and award YEP grants, ranging from $500 to $5,000, to local social service agencies that address the needs of youth. Interested nonprofit agencies should visit cffrv.org/yep for more information and to apply.

