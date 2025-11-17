High school students participate in Fox Valley area youth philanthropy program

The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley has launched its 2025-26 Youth Engagement in Philanthropy (YEP) program, welcoming 37 volunteer high school students from 12 area schools.
Now in its seventh year, YEP empowers Fox Valley youth to explore local needs, develop leadership skills, and raise $25,000 in grants supporting nonprofits that serve young people.
Founded in 2019, the program gives students hands-on experience in fundraising, grantmaking, and community impact, according to a news release from the foundation.
“The YEP program empowers high school students to learn and grow and become our future leaders,” Jen Borgognoni, director of grantmaking for the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, said in the release.
“YEP students make a meaningful difference in the community through grant-making and service projects. Our goal is to help them understand that even at a young age, they can still create positive change,” she said.
The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley is Illinois’ third-largest community foundation, serving Aurora, Kane County, and Kendall County.
As a nonprofit public charity, it enables individuals, businesses, and other nonprofits to create permanent endowment and temporary funds—all under one umbrella foundation.
Students in the YEP program
Aurora Central Catholic High School
Avery Fick, junior
Nathan Michels, senior
Brecken Oester, class
Jack Swiatek, senior
The Academy (homeschool)
Therese Krysciak, junior
East Aurora High School
Alessandro Aban, junior
Bella Bustamante, sophomore
Mariel Parra, junior
Brandon Rodriguez, junior
Kaneland High School
Jay Maisonet, sophomore
Marmion Academy
Jack Christoffel, senior
Metea Valley High School
Tanya Mehreen Asif Iqbal, senior
Siya Maheshwari, junior
Oswego East High School
Krecel Marie Bautista, junior
Layla Brisbon, senior
Keerthana Chitrarasu, junior
Karthik Gunne, senior
Logan Hong, senior
Sheza Khan, sophomore
Marco Mendoza, junior
Evangeline Miravete, senior
Ananya Singh, sophomore
Oswego High School
Mason Jackson, senior
Cynara Jackson, junior
Rosary High School
Mia Dominguez, senior
Diamanto Mesiacos, junior
Saint Charles North High School
Amelia Thavong, sophomore
Yorkville High School
Rudy Stiles, senior
West Aurora Senior High School
Olivia Bullón, senior
Caroline Escobedo, senior
Xitlalic Galvan, senior
Natalie Guerrero, senior
Angela Olivo, senior
Giovanni Sambucetti, junior
Alexander Soto, junior
Macie Spenny, junior
Zoe Zawacki, senior
Application opens on Dec 1
The Youth Engagement in Philanthropy grant application opens on Dec. 1 and will be accepted through Feb, 1, 2026. By the summer, YEP, along with the Community Foundation board and staff, will announce and award YEP grants, ranging from $500 to $5,000, to local social service agencies that address the needs of youth. Interested nonprofit agencies should visit cffrv.org/yep for more information and to apply.
Support youth helping youth through YEP’s “Pay It Forward” campaign. Visit cffrv.org/yep and click “Donate to YEP Today!”