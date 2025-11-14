United Way looks to put food on the table for local families

Fox Valley United Way is seeking donations of gift cards to local grocery stores, gas stations, and big-box stores to help families in need.

Fox Valley United Way is seeking donations of gift cards to local grocery stores, gas stations, and big-box stores to supplement our holiday assistance efforts!

With food assistance benefits in flux, food security is a major concern for countless local families, including many who receive support through our Holiday Assistance program.

Our goal is to supplement our Holiday Assistance families with gift cards of $25 or more to help meet their practical needs this season.

To donate or get more information, contact Tricia Hoover at tricia@foxvalleyunitedway.org.