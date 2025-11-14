Shaw Local

United Way looks to put food on the table for local families

Fox Valley United Way is seeking donations of gift cards to local grocery stores, gas stations, and big-box stores to help families in need.

By Judy Harvey

Fox Valley United Way is seeking donations of gift cards to local grocery stores, gas stations, and big-box stores to supplement our holiday assistance efforts!

With food assistance benefits in flux, food security is a major concern for countless local families, including many who receive support through our Holiday Assistance program.

Our goal is to supplement our Holiday Assistance families with gift cards of $25 or more to help meet their practical needs this season.

To donate or get more information, contact Tricia Hoover at tricia@foxvalleyunitedway.org.

