Yorkville American Legion hosting breakfast fundraiser

The Yorkville Sons of the American Legion will hold its monthly breakfast fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 9, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway.

The breakfast will be from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 9.

The buffet will include biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, tomato juice, orange juice, milk, coffee and an omelet station.

Breakfast is $12 for adults ages 18 to 54, $10 for adults 55 and older, and $8 for children ages 6 to 17. Children 5 and younger eat free.

The event is open to the public.