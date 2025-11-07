Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Kendall County Now

Yorkville American Legion hosting breakfast fundraiser

The Flags of Valor program benefits the Yorkville American Legion Post 489. (Mark Foster - mfoster@shawmedia.com)

The Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway. (Mark Foster)

By Judy Harvey

The Yorkville Sons of the American Legion will hold its monthly breakfast fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 9, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway.

The breakfast will be from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 9.

The buffet will include biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, tomato juice, orange juice, milk, coffee and an omelet station.

Breakfast is $12 for adults ages 18 to 54, $10 for adults 55 and older, and $8 for children ages 6 to 17. Children 5 and younger eat free.

The event is open to the public.

YorkvilleVeteransKendall CountyBreakfastFundraiserKendall County Front Headlines
Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.