Veterans to share service stories at in Yorkville Veterans Day tribute

Art Killey, who served in the Navy Reserves from 1958-1983, shared his experiences as a radio serviceman at Yorkville's Chapel on the Green annual Veterans Day Tribute in 2024. (Joey Weslo)

Several area veterans will share their experiences in military service during the annual Veterans Day Tribute program on Sunday at the Chapel on the Green in Yorkville.

Speakers will include Chuck Ashley, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1969; Nancy Judge, who served in the Air Force from 1985 to 2015; Wayland Middendorf, who served in the U.S. Marines from 1984 to 1988, the U.S. Army Reserves from 1988 to 1994 and 1999 to 2007, and the U.S. Army National Guard from 1994 to 1999; and Sherry Reherman Story, who served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966.

Family members of the late Emil “Bud” Farren, a prisoner of war in Germany during World War II, also will share the story of his service in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1945.

The program begins at 2 p.m., with doors opening at 1 p.m. for visitors to view military artifacts and memorabilia.

A social hour with refreshments will follow the program, along with opportunities to tour the historic Chapel on the Green at 107 W. Center St.

Built in 1855 as the Yorkville Congregational Church, the Chapel on the Green is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building is now used for community events and weddings and is operated by the Chapel on the Green NFP.

Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.