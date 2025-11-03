Yorkville police arrest man armed with knife after several-hour standoff

The Yorkville Police Department arrested an individual on Nov. 2, 2025 following a several-hour standoff, in which the suspect was armed with a knife. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

A man in Yorkville is charged with four felonies, including intimidation and aggravated battery to a police officer, following a several-hour standoff in which the suspect, armed with a knife, was allegedly threatening to harm anyone who came near.

Jamar E. Clinton, 22, of Oswego, is charged with two felony counts of intimidation, a criminal damage to property felony, and an aggravated battery to a police officer felony.

He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts for aggravated assault and a regular assault misdemeanor.

A 911 call was first received around 11:03 a.m. on Nov. 2 from an individual later identified as Jamar E. Clinton, according to a release by the Yorkville Police Department.

“During the initial call Clinton was uncooperative with responding officers,” the police said in the release. “It was later determined that a verbal dispute between Clinton and his mother had prompted the initial call for service,” the release said.

According to police, Clinton made multiple additional calls to emergency services, but “remained uncooperative with both takers and responding officers.”

The police were dispatched around 2:40 p.m. following reports that Clinton had allegedly threatened a delivery driver with a knife. “Clinton then began making threats to harm any responders who approached the residence,” the police say in the release.

A several-hour standoff ensued after the police established a perimeter around the home and initiated contact with Clinton, according to police.

Throughout the standoff, “Clinton repeatedly entered and exited the residence while armed with a knife, threatening to harm anyone who came near,” police said in the release.

“During this time, he also caused damage to a nearby resident’s vehicle and continued to refuse cooperation with negotiators to surrender himself peacefully,” the release said.

With the assistance of the Kendall County Special Response Team, Clinton was taken into custody “following a brief struggle” at around 6:36 p.m, according to the release.

Clinton was transported to the Kendall County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing and police say additional charges may be filed. Clinton remains in custody pending a court appearance on Monday, Nov. 3, according to the release.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the investigation.