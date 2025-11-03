Yorkville individual charged with 2 felonies after allegedly smashing vehicle windows, resisting arrest

A Yorkville resident is charged with two felonies, including aggravated battery to a police officer, and several misdemeanors following an incident in which vehicle windows were smashed with a metal object.

In addition to the aggravated battery to a police officer for allegedly throwing a large metal object at officers, Jessica Benca, 28, is charged with a felony for resisting a peace officer, according to a release by the Yorkville Police Department.

Benca is also charged with misdemeanors for criminal damage to property, criminal damage to state supported property, obstructing identification, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest, according to the release.

The police responded around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1 to 500 block of Yellowstone Avenue following reports of an individual smashing out vehicle windows. When police found the suspect, the individual was walking in the area carrying a large metal object, according to police.

“Benca was confronted by officers and after refusing multiple commands subsequently threw the metal object toward them,” the police said in the release.

“Benca became physically combative, and after a brief struggle, was taken into custody,” police said.

One officer at the scene sustained injuries during the incident, according to the release.

Benca was transported to the Kendall County Jail and remains in custody pending a court appearance on Monday, according to the release.