Kendall County Sheriff’s Office gets federal grant to support traffic safety enforcement

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has received a federal grant that will help support its traffic safety enforcement efforts. (Photo provided)

The sheriff’s office is the recipient of a federal fiscal year 2026 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant.

The grant, funded by federal highway safety funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation, will support enhanced traffic safety enforcement efforts aimed at saving lives and reducing traffic crashes, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are grateful for this grant, which allows us to increase our enforcement of impaired driving, seat belt, speeding, and other traffic safety laws under the banners of ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,’ ‘Click It or Ticket,’ and ‘Drive High, Get a DUI,’” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in the release. “Our priority is ensuring the safety of everyone who uses our roadways by holding those who break the law accountable.”

The STEP grant year, which runs from Oct. 1, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2026, enables the Sheriff’s Office to conduct additional enforcement operations, particularly during high-risk periods.

These operations will focus on dangerous behaviors that contribute to crashes, such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, failure to yield, disobeying traffic signals and seat belt violations.

The grant reimburses the Sheriff’s Office for hours worked by assigned deputies during the grant period.

“Key enforcement campaigns such as “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” will be emphasized during some of the deadliest times of the year to raise awareness and promote safer driving habits,“ Richardson said. ”These high-visibility enforcement efforts are part of our ongoing mission to keep Illinois roads safe for all."