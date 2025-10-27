Marengo man charged in Yorkville with 3 felonies including abuse and battery of a disabled person

The Yorkville Police Department secured three felony charges for a caregiver in Yorkville following an incident in which a person with a disability was allegedly battered. (Shaw Local News Network)

A caregiver in Yorkville has been charged with one felony for criminal abuse of a person with a disability and two felony counts of aggravated battery.

Christian T. Page, 29, of Marengo, was charged following an investigation by the Yorkville Police Department Investigations Unit. The police secured the three charges against Page on Oct. 23.

Christian Tyler Page, 29, of Marengo, pictured on Oct. 24, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

Page was notified of the charges and subsequently turned himself in to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office for processing, according to the Yorkville Police Department.

The police department was first notified of an alleged incident involving a caregiver and a resident of a business located in the 1200 block of Spring Street, Yorkville on Sept. 12.

“It was alleged that the caregiver had battered the resident while on a walk in the area,” Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle said. “The victim was not permanently injured and the incident was immediately reported to our agency by the business once they learned of the allegation.”

After learning of the incident, the police launched an investigation with assistance from the State of Illinois Office of Inspector General.

“With verification from independent witnesses, investigators were able to confirm that the incident had occurred,” Carlyle said.