Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Vakaris Majus, Oswego East, soccer, senior

Oswego’s Dustin King (9) plays the ball against Oswego East's Vakaris Majus (11) during a Southwest Prairie Conference game at Oswego East High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Name: Vakaris Majus

School: Oswego East, senior

Sport: Soccer

Why he was selected: Majus recorded five assists in the Wolves’ win over Plainfield South in the regular season finale, giving him 18 on the season – an Oswego East single-season record.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What did that mean to break the single-season assist record?

Majus: It meant everything to me since I love the team.

Coach said the five assists in a game might also be a program record. Anything in particular about your game you think makes you good setting up teammates?

Majus: It would have to be my speed and how I can win the first ball and then play my teammates through or to feet.

Besides the record, what’s been some other highlights this season?

Majus: Having the most goals on the team right now as well.

What’s a TV show or movie you can watch over and over?

Majus: "Interstellar."

What’s your favorite class?

Majus: English 4.

What’s your plans after high school academically and/or athletically?

Majus: Continue playing soccer in college and majoring in criminal justice.