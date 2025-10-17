Newark volleyball clinches share of Little Ten Conference title: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Volleyball

Newark d. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-19, 25-13

Taylor Jeffers had 11 assists, surpassing 1,000 career assists, and Newark earned at least a share of the Little Ten Conference championship.

Zoey Carlson had eight kills and four aces, Rylie Carlson eight kills and Heather Buhle six kills for the Norsemen (24-3, 8-0). Morgen Hergenhahn added six digs, Sadie Pottinger five digs, and Ella Bromeland nine assists.

Yorkville d. Plainfield East 25-16, 25-20

Payton Roberts had eight assists and eight digs, Addisyn Gardner 10 assists, three kills, three aces and two blocks and Tessa Liaromatis 13 digs for the Foxes (15-13, 6-3).

Lili Casbarian added two kills and an ace, Rylei Warren five kills and six digs and Maggie Koncek four kills, three aces and four blocks.

Ottawa d. Sandwich 25-13, 27-25

Liza Goodbred had three kills, Bailey Frieders five digs and two kills, Khloe White six assists, four digs and two kills, Rylee Huml eight digs and two aces and Kayden Corneils five blocks for the Indians.

Girls Tennis

Class 2A Metea Valley Sectional

Oswego senior Savannah Millard advanced to the state tournament by reaching the semifinals at the sectional meet.

After a first-round bye Millard beat Plainfield East’s DiMora Shelton 6-0, 6-0 and Neuqua Valley’s Fatima Faruqi 6-0, 6-1.