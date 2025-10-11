Fox Valley YMCA launches full lineup of fall athletics and community events

From youth basketball to adult volleyball, the Fox Valley Family YMCA is rolling out a wide range of fall athletic programs designed to help members of all ages stay active, build confidence and connect with others.

This season’s offerings include youth basketball, gymnastics, swim lessons, an adult men’s basketball league and coed volleyball. YMCA officials said the programs are open to participants of all skill levels.

The YMCA also announced openings in its Early Learning Academy, which provides curriculum-based child care for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. Families can fill out an interest form on the YMCA’s website to learn more.

The Group Exercise schedule has been updated with 14 new classes this fall, offering additional opportunities for members to improve fitness and flexibility.

“Don’t miss our upcoming special events — there’s something for everyone at the YMCA," a news release from the YMCA stated.

Several events are planned in October, including Capture the Flag at the Central Branch and Pop-Up Line Dancing at the West Branch on Oct. 10; a Gymnastics Open Gym on Oct. 12; the 4th Annual Halloween Celebration on Oct. 17; and Trick-or-Trunk on Oct. 26.

In addition, the YMCA’s Aqua Force Fall Classic Swim Meet will take place this weekend, closing the pool from Friday afternoon through Monday morning.

Members can also look forward to the return of Pickleball every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Central Branch.

For more information on programs, events or registration, visit the YMCA’s website or contact the Greater Joliet Area YMCA directly.