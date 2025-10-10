Free food pantry offerings at Plano church

(file photo) The Plano Food Pantry is hosting a free food giveaway on Oct. 17 at First Lutheran Church in Plano. (Stephen Smith/AP)

The Plano Food Pantry is offering free food pick-up on Oct. 17 at the First Lutheran Church in Plano.

The pick-up is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, located at 200 N. Center St..

All of the food offerings are free to anyone in need. The items included for individuals include a box of canned goods, fresh fruit and vegetables, frozen meat, bread, milk and eggs.

The pantry asks visitors to bring their food pantry card with them. If you do not have a food pantry card, bring identification and a card will be issued to you in just a few minutes.

Food pantries are expecting rising demand from possible SNAP cuts.

You can learn more about the food pantry and how to get involved by visiting, kccfoodpantry.org/planopantry/.

