Plano man charged with possession of child pornography

A Plano man is charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials following a search warrant conducted by the Plano Police Department.

Vincent A. Williams, 32, Plano, was taken into custody on Oct. 7 by the Plano police and transported to the Kendall County Jail.

The police conducted the search warrant on Aug. 5 with the assistance of the Kendall County Special Response Team and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, according to a release by the Plano Police Department.

The police received four CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children between April and May. The reports were determined to be about the same suspect who was is possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the release.