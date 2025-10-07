Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Kendall County Now

Plano man charged with possession of child pornography

P.H. Miller School in Plano was placed on a soft lockdown for a short time Tuesday afternoon while a warrant was being served in the neighborhood adjacent to the school.

The Plano Police Department conducted a search warrant during a child porgography investigation. (File photo)

By Joey Weslo

A Plano man is charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials following a search warrant conducted by the Plano Police Department.

Vincent A. Williams, 32, Plano, was taken into custody on Oct. 7 by the Plano police and transported to the Kendall County Jail.

The police conducted the search warrant on Aug. 5 with the assistance of the Kendall County Special Response Team and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, according to a release by the Plano Police Department.

The police received four CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children between April and May. The reports were determined to be about the same suspect who was is possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the release.

PlanoKendall CountyLocal NewsPlano Police DepartmentCrime and CourtsKendall County Front HeadlinesKendall County Court
Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo is a reporter for Shaw Local News Network