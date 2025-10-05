Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra announces concert programs for upcoming season

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will open its 49th concert season in October.

All concerts are held in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, in the Northern Illinois University Music Building.

The season opens with the fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11. A pre-concert talk with Linc Smelser, KSO music director, begins at 6:30 p.m.

This concert is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council and is sponsored in part by Ann and James Tucker.

The opening concert features:

• Symphony No. 25 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

• Viola concerto by Béla Bartók, with special guest soloist Teng Li, newly appointed principal violist of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra

• Petrushka by Igor Stravinsky, the colorful ballet suite, a four-part musical rollercoaster

Halloween concerts

Also in October, the KSO presents its popular Halloween concerts at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.

Guest conductor Kirk Lundbeck, KSO principal trombonist and the conductor of the DeKalb Municipal Band, “leads a costumed orchestra in festive, family-friendly favorites,” according to a news release from KSO. Audiences also are encouraged to come in costume. No tickets are required, according to the release.

Holiday music

The holiday season shines with holiday pops Winter Wonderland concerts at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and 2 p.m. Dec. 14. Local music ensembles will be featured in the lobby before, during intermission, and after the concerts, according to the release.

Young artists

In January, the Arthur D. Montzka Young Artists Concerto Competition takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 3, 2026, at the NIU Boutell Memorial Concert Hall.

The public is welcome to attend free of charge “to hear Illinois’ most talented young musicians” compete for the opportunity to perform with the KSO, according to the release. The winner will be announced from the stage at the end of the competition day.

The Arthur D. Montzka Young Artists Concert is at 7 p.m. Feb. 21, 2026, led by guest conductor Stephen Squires. A pre-concert talk begins at 6 p.m. All students are admitted to this concert at no charge, according to the release. The concert is sponsored in part by Annette and Jerry Johns.

The concert features:

• The winner of the 2026 concerto competition, performing as the soloist with the KSO

• “Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed” by Adolphus Hailstork, a KSO premiere performance

• Symphony No. 3, “Scottish” by Felix Mendelssohn

Spring concert

The spring pops concert will be a celebration of American film composers at 7:30 p.m., March 20, 2026, featuring beloved music by Michael Giacchino, John Williams and other masters of movie soundtracks.

The season finale concert will be Springtime in Vienna at 7:30 p.m. May 2, 2026. The concert is sponsored in part by JoAnn Smelser.

The concert features:

• “The Blue Danube Waltz” by Johann Strauss Jr.

• Symphony No. 5 in C# Minor by Gustav Mahler, a KSO premiere performance

For more information, visit kishorchestra.org.