Yorkville Library announces lineup of fall events, from live music to Halloween fun

Yorkville Public Library is planning a variety of fall and Halloween-themed programs in October. (Gary Middendorf)

The Yorkville Public Library has unveiled a slate of fall programs for October, offering everything from live music and Halloween-themed activities to author talks and a historical presentation.

Live Music @ the Library: The Hix Bros. Ukulele Band

Monday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. The Hix Bros. Ukulele Band returns with its upbeat performances. The group, which started as a small club at a family-owned business, has grown into an ensemble that entertains at fairs and festivals throughout the Chicago area.

Thrifted Ghost Art

Saturday, Oct. 11 at 10:30 a.m. Participants can join the viral fall craft trend by “spookifying” thrifted landscape art with ghosts, pumpkins and other Halloween details. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own thrifted painting, though the library will provide a selection.

Family Friendly Halloween Trivia

Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m.Teams of family or friends can compete in Halloween-themed trivia covering movies, TV, music and history for a chance to win prizes.

Beyond the Screen: A Wicked Conversation with Marissa Bode

Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. via ZoomActress Marissa Bode, who debuted as Nessarose in the film “Wicked”, will discuss her artistic journey, her role in the blockbuster, and her future projects in this special virtual event.

Writing Horror and Thrillers with W.W. Quell

Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.Local author Genevieve Quell, who writes under the name W.W. Quell, will discuss her upcoming Lungrove Family horror series, her background in film and television, and the transition from screenwriting to novels.

100 Years Later: A Fox River Photo Canoe Trip

Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.Local science teacher and Conservation Foundation member Scott Johnson will share the story of retracing his grandfather’s 1912 canoe trip down the Fox River, using original photographs alongside his own recreations.

For more information on these and other events, visit the Yorkville Public Library’s website or contact the library directly.