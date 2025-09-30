Oswego school’s Pathways program helping make students more independent

Dist. 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati, far left, and Dist. 308 staff and students at one of the Pathways Transition Center's craft show. (Photo provided by Oswego School Dist. 308)

Oswego School District 308’s Pathways special education program is to help students 18-22 be more independent.

“We work on independent living skills, things such as cooking, meal planning and preparation and doing laundry as well as personal care in order for them to be more independent as adults,” said Keith Mecklenburg, principal of Pathways Transition Center.

For example, students can work at the Phoenix Cafe, which sells coffee, tea, hot chocolate and donuts.

“We run our our own coffee shop within our own building,” he said.

In addition, students have the opportunity to make items for the craft shows hosted by Creations by Pathways. Creations by Pathways will host its fifth annual Spooky Shoppe event from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in business classrom 63 at Pathways Transition Center, 4175 Illinois Route 71, Oswego.

Pathway’s products and Halloween and fall decorations will be available for sale.

The event is open to the public. Those who attend need to enter through door two.

“Our biggest sellers are dog treats and our dog toys,” Mecklenburg said. “We have a patent on a dog treat that the students make. Students working at the show also learn customer service skills.”

Currently, 68 students are enrolled in the Pathways program.

“We also have students that are working and are taking college courses and driving and things like that,” he said.

Some of the students partner with other organizations in the village, such as the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center.

“Our students volunteer there two or three times a month,” Mecklenburg said. “We are always working to develop more community partnerships.”