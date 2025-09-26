Ryan Maveus provides biggest blast in Oswego’s 2-0 rivalry win over Oswego East

Oswego’s Ryan Maveus (20) reacts after scoring a goal against Oswego East during a Southwest Prairie Conference game at Oswego East High School on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Playing in his first crosstown matchup, Oswego sophomore Ryan Maveus was treated to a new experience during Thursday’s Southwest Prairie Conference game at Oswego East.

He was more than ready for it, scoring a goal in a 2-0 victory.

“I play really competitive in club, and I’ve always been playing up with the (2006s) and the (2007s), so I know most of these guys,” Maveus said. “It’s a rivalry. I take it really serious because last year I was really upset we lost and I really wanted to get it back this year, and I basically just got my goal ... and I hit the celly (celebration).”

Maveus blasted a missile to the back of the net with 21:41 remaining in the second half to give the Panthers insurance.

“That was an amazing shot, I mean, he saw the goal wide open and he just took it,” Panthers coach Gaspar Arias said. “He came out and he was like ‘Coach, I saw it,’ (and) ‘I’m like, yeah, yeah.’ We were like surprised. It was a really nice shot from 40 yards out. It was great.”

Oswego’s Ryan Maveus (20) challenges Oswego East's Ryan Brandt (12) for the ball during a Southwest Prairie Conference game at Oswego East High School on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Maveus first won a loose ball, turning that new possession into his chance.

‘I saw the space and I knew I have a power shot,” he said. “I just let one rip and went top right bar down and I don’t know, I just I just let it happen and it happened.”

Oswego (9-6, 4-2) scored its first goal midway through the first half on a ball that bounded out toward the top of the box where Vilius Adulcikas was licking his chops.

“So I just saw it coming through, right? And just shot it,” Adulcikas said. “I took a chance. I just followed it. I’m pretty sure it was Victor (Rios) who crossed it in and then it bounced off somebody and rolled out and just shot it.”

It was Adulickas’ first varsity rivalry game, too.

“You gotta be stronger and just focus where you pass the ball and focus at all times possible,” Adulcikas said. “But no, I don’t know anybody (on Oswego East).”

Oswego’s Vilius Adulcikas (12) smiles after scoring a goal against Oswego East during a Southwest Prairie Conference game at Oswego East High School on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Many of the kids, 21 according to a post-game photo, which excludes Cade Cummings because he was being interviewed at the time, play for the Chicago Rush Oswego club.

While the Panthers have won seven of their last eight, Oswego East (4-6-1, 1-5) has dropped four straight. The Wolves’ lone goal during that stretch was an own goal.

“We haven’t physically scored a goal in four games and it’s starting to wear on them,” Wolves coach Steve Szymanski said. “I thought we missed three or four opportunities. It’s (unfortunate) we don’t play this weekend because now it’s five more days (until we play again against Joliet West on Sept. 30). I will say we are still playing hard.”

Oswego returns to action at Bolingbrook next Tuesday.