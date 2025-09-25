Fox Hill Senior Living, affordable housing units, opening in Yorkville

(file photo) Rendering of Fox Hill Senior Living, a 48-unit senior apartment development at the southeast corner of Veteran’s Parkway and Sycamore Road in Yorkville. (Photo Provided by the City of Yorkville)

The Fox Hill Senior Living facility in Yorkville, with 48 affordable housing units for those 55-and-older, is celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 9.

The development features 36 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom units, located at 1356 Sycamore Road.

Construction on the facility finished in the end of August. Leasing is already in-progress with new residents already moving in.

The grand opening ceremony is at 3 p.m. The ceremony includes an open house-style event.

Northpointe Development is offering the 48 affordable housing units for individuals earning 30-80% of the Kendall County Median Income. In 2023, that rate was $50,749.

Northpointe Development received $17 million in Illinois Housing Development Authority tax credits.

According to apartments.com, the monthly rent ranges from $656 - $1,439. The currently available 1 bed, 1 bath, 754 square foot units go for $999 a month. The currently available 2 bedroom, 2 baths, 1,123 square foot units go for $1,439 a month or $17,268 a year.

The development consists of a three-story building with 96 parking spaces.