Fox Hill Senior Living, affordable housing units, opening in Yorkville

The Fox Hill Senior Living facility in Yorkville, with 48 affordable housing units for those 55-and-older, is celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 9.
The development features 36 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom units, located at 1356 Sycamore Road.
Construction on the facility finished in the end of August. Leasing is already in-progress with new residents already moving in.
The grand opening ceremony is at 3 p.m. The ceremony includes an open house-style event.
Northpointe Development is offering the 48 affordable housing units for individuals earning 30-80% of the Kendall County Median Income. In 2023, that rate was $50,749.
Northpointe Development received $17 million in Illinois Housing Development Authority tax credits.
According to apartments.com, the monthly rent ranges from $656 - $1,439. The currently available 1 bed, 1 bath, 754 square foot units go for $999 a month. The currently available 2 bedroom, 2 baths, 1,123 square foot units go for $1,439 a month or $17,268 a year.
The development consists of a three-story building with 96 parking spaces.